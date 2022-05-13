Temples, maths in Ayodhya to be exempted from commercial tax
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has come up with a proposal, which when approved by the state government, will exempt temples and maths from paying commercial tax.
Sources said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the officials to come up with such a proposal and forward it to the state government.
This proposal will be applicable only on those temples, ashrams and maths which are not making commercial use of their establishments.
Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay confirmed the decision was taken at the board meeting held on May 11.
“Now, they will have to pay only token money as tax which could be from ₹1, ₹2 or ₹5,000 depending upon the establishment,” he said.
Crossing to be named after Lata Mangeshkar
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has also passed a proposal to rename Udaya crossing at Ranopali as ‘Lata Mangeshkar crossing’.
During his last visit to Ayodhya, CM Yogi had instructed officials to identify a prominent crossing in the city and rename it after Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.
Religious songs of Lata Mangeshkar dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman would be played at this crossing.
Another prominent crossing in Ayodhya, the Tedhi Bazar crossing would be renamed as ‘Nishad Raj crossing’.
Both the crossings would be remodelled and beautified according to the Ayodhya development plan.
“Pilgrims will be informed about the relationship between Lord Ram and Nishad Raj,” said the mayor.
The civic body has also passed a proposal of ₹182 crore for constructing drains across the city to prevent waterlogging.
All the proposals would be sent to the state government for approval.
The chief minister has instructed officials of the Ayodhya administration to weekly review progress of projects, while, at the state government level, all projects will be reviewed fortnightly.
Bihar-based gang of cyber fraudsters busted, three held
In a major breakthrough, the cyber police busted a Bihar-based gang of fraudsters and arrested three of its members with equipment and documents used for duping people online. In one of the cases, they duped a person of ₹17. The cyber police managed to recover ₹8.39 lakh and got it transferred back into the complainant's bank account. Also, ₹10 lakh cash in account of the arrested accused has been freezed.
Heatwave intensifies in UP, Banda blazes at 47.8 degrees
LUCKNOW Heat wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh with the day temperature soaring in several cities and Banda recording 47.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the state on Friday. Kanpur 46.7, Prayagraj 46.6, Hamirpur 46.2, Orai 46 and Agra 45.5 were not very far behind. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal. The western part of the state was likely to remain dry till May 16.
Now, pandas of Sangam to greet ‘jajmans’ with digitised genealogy
Even as the state government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have initiated several projects as part of preparations for organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the pandas or traditional priests of Sangam banks, known for possessing documented family chronology of huge number of devotees, too are also not lagging behind. Many of the prominent pandas of the city have started digitisation of family records, most of it going back to many decades.
Dhami ends VIP darshan. Bureaucrats, ministers can’t jump the queue at Char Dham
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered the administration to abolish a long-standing practice of making special arrangements for the well-connected and the influential at the four Char Dham shrines. Dhami said police and administration officials have been instructed to conduct the yatra in a systematic manner and according to the rules so that pilgrims are not inconvenienced. President of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, welcomed Dhami's decision.
UP govt to formulate AVGC policy
LUCKNOW To suit present-day industry demands, Uttar Pradesh is all set to formulate a new policy on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), said a government statement on Friday. The policy will be formulated as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath of transforming UP into the IT hub of the country, the statement added.
