Temple’s priest found dead in Bijnor, murder suspected

A 70-year-old priest of an old Kaali Devi temple was found dead inside a room adjoining the temple premises, with an injury on his head, in a village of Bijnor district nearly 450km northwest of Lucknow on Saturday morning, said police officials.

Locals suspect that the priest was murdered, the police said. The police added that some suspects have been taken into custody and are being interrogated after registering an FIR regarding the priest’s suspicious death.

Sharing further details, Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharam Veer Singh said the deceased Ram Das Giri was a priest of Jai Kaali temple in Nangla village, under Nangla police station limits. He said the deceased was found dead inside a garage-cum-room adjoining the temple premises where he stayed alone for the past many years.

The SP said that. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

“Initial suspicion was that thieves murdered him in an attempt to steal the antique idol placed in the temple, but the idol was found intact and safe,” he said. “Some suspects, who often remained present around the temple during the day, have been taken into custody for further interrogation,” SP added.

He said the investigating team is taking the assistance of forensic and electronic surveillance experts. The police are investigating all the possible reasons behind the crime, and three separate teams have been formed to crack the case at the earliest, he said.