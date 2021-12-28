Tempo, auto drivers sensitized about road safety in Lucknow

Little alertness and sensitization of tempo and auto drivers may help in saving lives of many road accident victims as they mostly remain on roads and come across people injured in mishaps, said medical and traffic experts during a road safety training programme held at Ravindralaya auditorium in Charbagh here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of Lucknow Auto Rickshaw and Three Wheelers Association (LARTS) and Lucknow Auto Owners and Drivers Welfare Association.

While addressing the event, Dr Sandip Tewari, King George Medical University (KGMU) surgery department, said thousands of road accident victims die due to delay in getting treatment and auto/ tempo drivers could play a major role in assisting such people in getting timely treatment. He also told them how to handle road accident victims.

Tewari said drivers must strictly follow traffic norms and do not drive on wrong side as it turns out to be a major reason behind road accidents. He also asked them not to drink and drive.

Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP) Crime, Neelabja Chowdhary too said drivers must strictly follow traffic norms to avert road accidents.

He assured drivers of providing full support in sorting out their daily issues of no parking and fines imposed on them.

LARTS president Pankaj Dixit said it was a long pending demand of providing space to auto and tempos where they could easily pick and drop passengers.

He requested the police and district administration to allocate space in different parts of the city so that drivers were not unnecessary fined.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who was chief guest of the event, assured them to look into their demands.

She also emphasized that the state government was working for the welfare of auto and tempo drivers and even provided financial support to them during the outbreak of pandemic.