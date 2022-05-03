Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj

Ten people, including women and kids, were killed and 11 others injured when an autorickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding jeep under Patiyali police station limits in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed the officials concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

Kasganj superintendent of police (SP) Rohan P Botre said the incident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am.

The accident took place at Patiyali-Kasganj road near Ashokpur village. While six died on spot four others succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The SP said 11 people travelling in the jeep were injured and have been admitted to district hospital. Of them four were later shifted to Aligarh hospital for better treatment.

The deceased included seven women ¬¬-- Roop Rani, Sunita Sharma, Kusuma, Meena Devi, Neeraj Devi, Kiran Devi and Manju Sharma, two children -- Gopi (9) and Arohi (7) -- and auto driver Sarnam.

Police investigation revealed that the driver of jeep fell asleep while driving leading to collision.

The SP said all those killed were in the autorickshaw.