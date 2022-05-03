Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj
lucknow news

Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj

Kasganj superintendent of police (SP) Rohan P Botre said the accident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am
The accident took place at Patiyali-Kasganj road near Ashokpur village. While six died on spot four others succumbed to injuries during treatment. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 03, 2022 07:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Ten people, including women and kids, were killed and 11 others injured when an autorickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding jeep under Patiyali police station limits in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed the officials concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

Kasganj superintendent of police (SP) Rohan P Botre said the incident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend ‘satsang’ (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am.

The accident took place at Patiyali-Kasganj road near Ashokpur village. While six died on spot four others succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The SP said 11 people travelling in the jeep were injured and have been admitted to district hospital. Of them four were later shifted to Aligarh hospital for better treatment.

The deceased included seven women ¬¬-- Roop Rani, Sunita Sharma, Kusuma, Meena Devi, Neeraj Devi, Kiran Devi and Manju Sharma, two children -- Gopi (9) and Arohi (7) -- and auto driver Sarnam.

RELATED STORIES

Police investigation revealed that the driver of jeep fell asleep while driving leading to collision.

The SP said all those killed were in the autorickshaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP