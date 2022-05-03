Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut
lucknow news

Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut

The 10 members of a family in Meerut, who were found Covid positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who had tested positive of the virus on Friday.
With this, the number of active Covid cases in Meerut is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation. (File photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 07:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 14 new cases of Corona reported in Meerut on Monday.

With this, the number of active cases in the district is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation.

This is after a gap of almost two and a half months that number of infected persons in a single day has crossed double digits.

The 10 members of a family, who were found positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who tested Covid positive on Friday. They are student’s parents and other relatives.

Other cases were detected in Nangla battu, Daurala, Kaseru Buxer, Lallapira and Saroorpur localities.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan said 2893 samples were tested on Monday and 14, including 9 women, were found to be infected. He said there was no need of worry but people should follow Covid protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP