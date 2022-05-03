Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut

Ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 14 new cases of Corona reported in Meerut on Monday.

With this, the number of active cases in the district is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is after a gap of almost two and a half months that number of infected persons in a single day has crossed double digits.

The 10 members of a family, who were found positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who tested Covid positive on Friday. They are student’s parents and other relatives.

Other cases were detected in Nangla battu, Daurala, Kaseru Buxer, Lallapira and Saroorpur localities.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan said 2893 samples were tested on Monday and 14, including 9 women, were found to be infected. He said there was no need of worry but people should follow Covid protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}