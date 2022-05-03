Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut
Ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 14 new cases of Corona reported in Meerut on Monday.
With this, the number of active cases in the district is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation.
This is after a gap of almost two and a half months that number of infected persons in a single day has crossed double digits.
The 10 members of a family, who were found positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who tested Covid positive on Friday. They are student’s parents and other relatives.
Other cases were detected in Nangla battu, Daurala, Kaseru Buxer, Lallapira and Saroorpur localities.
Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan said 2893 samples were tested on Monday and 14, including 9 women, were found to be infected. He said there was no need of worry but people should follow Covid protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.
Police investigate unauthorised access to state govt’s citizen service portal
Police have initiated a probe after an unidentified person tried to clear an application for caste certificate on the Maharashtra government's citizen service portal Aple Sarkar, using the log-in IDs and passwords of the local tehsildar, nayab tehsildar, and sub-divisional officer. The tehsildar office receives applications at Setu Suvidha Kendra, Maha e-Suvidha Kendra, and on Aple Sarkar portal for various purposes.
Seer who called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj stopped from visiting monument
Agra A seer from Ayodhya, who had called for a 'dharma sansad' at the Taj Mahal on May 5 to declare India a Hindu Rashtra and install a Shiva idol there, was stopped from visiting the monument on Tuesday and was taken to the outskirts of Agra city. Vikas Kumar said he was stopped from going to Taj Mahal because his call for a religious event at the monument was against the Supreme Court guidelines.
City’s last dedicated Covid hospital to resume non-Covid services from May 5
Mumbai After dedicating its services to Covid for the last two years, the 460-bed state-run St George Hospital, the city's last dedicated Covid facility, is set to start non-Covid services from May 5. The 342-year-old colonial-era structure, which is one of the four hospitals that are a part of the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, has so far treated 6,627 Covid patients, with the last three to be discharged on Tuesday.
212 ha of forest land proposed to be diverted for Bhavali hydel project
Mumbai Just over 212 hectares of forest land, about the size of 21 Azad Maidans, are proposed to be diverted in Nashik and Thane districts for a 1500MW hydel energy development known as the Bhavali Pumped Storage Project. The project will consist of two water reservoirs created at different elevations, with a turbine between the two to generate power as water is discharged over it.
Maha Vikas Aghadi deserved 18 plots in last two years allege AAP
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had dereserved more than 18 plots which are marked for schools, gardens and other public amenities alleged Aam Aadmi Party convenor Vijay Kumbhar on Tuesday.
