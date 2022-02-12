Ten new Covid-19 deaths in 10 districts of UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths in 10 districts, while 1,972 more people tested positive for the disease on Friday.

According to the data from the state health department, Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau, reported a death each taking the total number of deaths in the state to 23,382.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all, 1,81,063 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press conference.

Among new Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported a maximum of 318 cases while all other districts reported new cases below 100. Firozabad reported zero fresh cases. Jhansi reported 75 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Lakhimpur Khiri 90, Varanasi 59,Prayagraj 49, Rae Bareli 43, Shahjahanpur 90, Hathras one case, according to the data from the state health department.

“The recovery rate both in the state and Lucknow is over 98%. Lucknow has till now reported 2,94,205 cases and at present there are 2,738 active cases under treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 27,48,62,545 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 16,20,19,875 first doses and 11,09,17,556 second doses.