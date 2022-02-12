Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ten new Covid-19 deaths in 10 districts of UP
lucknow news

Ten new Covid-19 deaths in 10 districts of UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths in 10 districts, while 1,972 more people tested positive for the disease on Friday
Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)
Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths in 10 districts, while 1,972 more people tested positive for the disease on Friday.

According to the data from the state health department, Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau, reported a death each taking the total number of deaths in the state to 23,382.

“In all, 1,81,063 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press conference.

Among new Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported a maximum of 318 cases while all other districts reported new cases below 100. Firozabad reported zero fresh cases. Jhansi reported 75 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Lakhimpur Khiri 90, Varanasi 59,Prayagraj 49, Rae Bareli 43, Shahjahanpur 90, Hathras one case, according to the data from the state health department.

“The recovery rate both in the state and Lucknow is over 98%. Lucknow has till now reported 2,94,205 cases and at present there are 2,738 active cases under treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 27,48,62,545 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 16,20,19,875 first doses and 11,09,17,556 second doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out