Tennis Man of UP Kukku Kakkar passes away
Chandra Prakash Kakkar, secretary, UP Tennis Association (UPTA), passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at his home in Lucknow. He is survived by two sons and grandchildren.
Kakkar, 85, will always be remembered as the Tennis Man of Uttar Pradesh, who not only took the sport to new heights, but organised four Davis Cup matches on one of the finest grass courts of the country, at the Oudh Gymkhana Club, in the state capital.
“Today, I lost a great supporter of the sport as well as my best friend. We had been friends since 1956 when I first came to play tennis at the Gymkhana Club,” recalled JS Kaul, treasurer of the UPTA, who has been associated with Kakkar and the sport for the last 66 years. Kakkar was also called ‘Kukku Kakkar’ by everyone.
In 1961, Kakkar organised the first Davis Cup encounter in Lucknow as organising secretary. It was a match between hosts India and Thailand. Lucknowites witnessed greats like Jaideep Mukherjee and Premjit Lall winning the tie 5-0 for India.
“At that time, I was one of the linesmen at the event, but it was Kakkar, who made it possible,” said Kaul, who has also been one of the key technical officials of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) in Uttar Pradesh.
Kakkar was also instrumental in getting Lucknow to host Davis Cup matches against Sri Lanka in 1972, against New Zealand in 1975 and against Lebanon in 2000 (the last one here so far). Kakkar even helped the famous Oudh Gymkhana Club restore its functioning in 1977 when the then state government ordered for prohibition of the club.
