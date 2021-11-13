Tension in Agra over death of woman in inter-faith marriage

A woman from Agra in Uttar Pradesh who had married a man from another faith about a year ago was found dead on Friday night in suspicious circumstances, triggering communal tension between two local groups.

The woman, who had moved out of Agra after her marriage, returned to the city recently and was found dead at her in-law’s house on Friday night. Her in laws claimed it to be a case of death by suicide but her parents and those in their support alleged she was murdered by the in-laws and demanded arrest of the guilty.

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yuva Morcha reached the spot and later also gathered at Shahganj police station in Agra demanding action against the woman’s in-laws. The situation at Shahganj was brought under control by police who reached the spot after first reports of tensions were reported.

Yogendra Upadhyay and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, BJP MLAs from Agra South and Etmadpur respectively, too reached Shahganj police station in the night demanding action alleging the woman was murdered.

“The matter relates to the death of a woman from one religion who had married a man from another religion. ...it was claimed by her in laws that it was a case of suicide by hanging. The body was brought down and police reached the spot,” stated Agra’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Singh added that additional force was called from another police station to ensure the situation doesn’t go out of hand. “Clashes were averted and fair investigation will be undertaken in the matter. We will hear the complainant and necessary action will be taken,” he said.

“We got information through the phone about the death of our daughter and we demand action against those involved in her killing,” stated the woman’s mother.

Heavy police force beside PAC was deployed at Shahganj area in Agra on Saturday morning.