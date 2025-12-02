Terror probe: NIA team reaches Dr Shaheen’s parental residence in Lucknow

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday reached the parental residence of siblings Dr Shaheen Ansari and Dr Parvez Ansari at Khandari Bazar under the Qaiserbagh police station limits in Lucknow in connection with the probe into the recovery of 2,900 kg explosives from Faridabad last month and the November 10 Delhi blast case in which 15 people were killed and over 20 others injured. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials exit the residence of terror suspect Dr Shaheen in the Kandhari Bazar area of Lucknow, on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The eight-member NIA team reached the house at around 5.30am and quizzed Dr Shaheen’s father Shaheed Ansari, a former state health department employee and her elder brother Shoaib.

According to people familiar with the matter, they were questioned about Dr Shaheen and her brother Dr Parvez’s visits to the house and when was the last time the siblings had contacted their father.

Ansari told investigators that he last spoke to his daughter a month before the Delhi blast, those in the know said.

The NIA team did not share details of the investigation with the media.

The local police at the Khandari Bazar police outpost were not aware of the NIA’s raid till around 9am. The police force accompanying the NIA team was sourced from the Police Lines. The investigation continued for around six hours and the NIA team left the house around 11.45am.

Earlier, joint teams of the UP ATS and the Jammu and Kashmir police had visited the residence on November 11 following the Delhi bomb blast.

Local residents were reluctant to speak to reporters and claimed they knew little about the family. As the NIA team left, Shoaib locked the main door of the house and refused to talk to the media.