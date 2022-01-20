Thankful to BJP for ending parivarvaad in SP: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP for inducting two Yadav family members within 24 hours and said he was thankful to the saffron party for “ending parivarvaad (dynastic politics) in the SP.”

Akhilesh also meant that the BJP took inconsequential leaders from the SP compared to the big leaders that came to the SP from the BJP.

When asked about the induction of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother-in-law Pramod Gupta into the BJP within 24 hours of his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the BJP camp, Akhilesh said at a press conference: “This is nice...I am thankful to the BJP for ending the parivarvaad in the SP.”

Aparna had joined the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday while the SP’s former Bidhuna MLA Pramod Gupta joined the saffron party in Lucknow on Thursday.

An SP leader said both Gupta and Aparna were non-entities in the SP since Akhilesh took the party’s reigns into his hands. “These exits suit us,” said the leader.

Akhilesh also said: “In the battle of perception, the BJP is already defeated... we inducted leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan who have extensive mass support.”