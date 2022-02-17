The only suspense is if Akhilesh would win by 1.50 lakh votes or more, say SP supporters in Karhal

KARHAL (MAINPURI) The exit road of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway (built in the previous Samajwadi Party regime), which descends into Karhal, has a toll-booth and a tea kiosk at the end of the slope. And Amit Yadav, 28, an expressway security staff, walks in for a tea break.

On being asked about the UP polls, Amit Yadav eagerly says: “With 350-plus seats to the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief minister.”

Within moments, two of his colleagues, Naveen Kumar Yadav and Narshingh Yadav, join him for tea. Asked if all the staff members of the toll plaza are Yadavs, Naveen said: “No. I have colleagues from other castes too. But Yadavs are in majority, just the way it is in Karhal. Of the 3.7 lakh voters, 1.44 lakh are Yadavs. Akhilesh will win with a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes.”

Leaving the numerical strength of Yadavs in the constituency behind, Amit Yadav said: “Can you guess what we do here as security personnel? In my 12-hour shift, most of my time is spent trying to prevent stray cattle from wandering onto the expressway. Last fortnight, a man, wife, and their infant child died when the two-wheeler they were riding hit a cow. The BJP has ruined the state.”

He explained: “It is this job that gives me ₹10,400 per month and not the eight bigha agriculture land, which should be my main source of earning. Despite the fertile land, most of my crops are destroyed by stray cattle. During the day, I shoo them away from the expressway, and at night, from my field.”

The UP Assembly elections are headed to the third phase, and one of the most-watched constituencies is now Karhal, from where the ruling BJP’s main challenger, Akhilesh Yadav, is contesting his first assembly polls. Karhal is going to polls on February 20 in the third phase when voters in 59 constituencies in 16 districts will vote.

Around 250 km north-west of Lucknow, Karhal falls in SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency, Mainpuri. It also has the Jain Inter College, where Mulayam Singh Yadav was a student from class 9 to 12 and later became a teacher here.

Right opposite the school gate, at a photo-copy shop, Vikas Kumar, 32, a non-Yadav OBC said: “Don’t waste your time here. Go to some other constituency as here the only suspense is – if Akhileshji would win by 1.25 lakh votes, 1.5 lakh or even a bigger margin. Even OBCs here are as good as Yadavs and consider the Yadav family as their own.”

“It’s obvious that people here would vote for Akhilesh instead of wasting their vote on Baghel. We just might become part of the chief minister’s constituency,” said an optimistic Kumar.

SP’s Mainpuri district president Devendra Singh Yadav said: “Even the BJP knows that it can’t win the seat, though it has fielded a heavyweight (BJP MP and union minister SP Singh Baghel) here. It’s one-sided in Karhal with the victory of Akhilesh Yadav written all over already.”

Karhal has only three candidates in the poll fray – Akhilesh Yadav, SP Singh Baghel, and the BSP’s lesser-known Kuldeep Narayan. The Congress has not fielded a candidate.

Eight districts – Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auriaya, Kannauj, and Farukkhabad – are considered as Yadav land or the Yadav belt.

In 2017, the BJP won 23 of the 29 seats in the belt while the SP bagged only six. In 2012, the SP won 25 seats, the BJP only one. The BSP won 2 and one seat went to an independent.

Karhal has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993. But in 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP’s Sobaran Singh Yadav, who later joined the SP. Sobaran is the sitting SP MLA who made way for Akhilesh this time.

This is the first time Akhilesh Yadav is contesting assembly elections. He is Azamgarh MP, and even when he became chief minister in 2012, he took the UP legislative council route to enter the UP legislature.

The constituency has an electorate of around 3.7 lakh. Of this, roughly 1.44 lakh (37%) are Yadavs. Pal/Baghel/Lodhi/Shakya (OBCs) are roughly 55,000 – the second biggest caste group while there are about 13,000 Muslims.

Even under the combined influence of the Modi wave and the Yadav family feud (political feud between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivipal Yadav), the BJP could not snatch the Karhal seat from the SP.

Yet, BJP district president Pradeep Chauhan said: “The BJP is winning all the four Mainpuri seats, including Karhal. A silent revolution is going on. The way this dynast family had oppressed various castes for ages, will have its effect. The BJP is going to put the last nail in the coffin of dynastic politics of the Yadav family.”

And for his part, Baghel has not rivalled Akhilesh Yadav or his family members for the first time. Initiated into politics by former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Baghel is a former UP police officer who had served in the security of Mulayam. Baghel had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls as the BSP candidate against Akhilesh Yadav. Then he contested the same seat against Dimple Yadav when Akhilesh resigned from the seat and retained Kannauj.

In 2014, he contested against Akshaya Yadav (SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav’s son) on Firozabad Lok Sabha seat as BJP candidate. On all occasions, Baghel lost. He won Jalesar Lok Sabha constituency in 1998, 1999 and 2004 as SP candidate.

Akhilesh had campaigned in Karhal on February 6, but his campaign mostly is being handled by Yadav family members. Former Mainpuri MP and Akhilesh’s nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav is his election in-charge. Ramgopal Yadav and younger relatives Aryan Yadav and Kartikeya Yadav, and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav too are campaigning in Karhal.

And above all – sitting MLA Sobaran Singh Yadav is seeking a higher victory margin for Akhilesh.

As the poll date draws closer, the political temperature is rising in Karhal. On Sunday night, BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel was addressing a street meeting in Meethepur around 7pm when a youth shouted expletives at him. Subsequently, Baghel, without switching off the mic, used the same language against the man. A video clip of the incident was widely shared on social media in Karhal, Etawah, and neighbouring districts. By next morning, it became an election gossip.

A more sensational incident occurred around the same time on Tuesday evening when stones were hurled at his car near Atikullapur village. Officiating SP (Mainpuri) Madhubhan Singh said: “The union minister of state for law and justice was returning after campaigning. A group of men came on the road when the minister’s motorcade approached Atikullahpur village. According to the minister, stones were hurled at his fleet of cars damaging the window panes of the car in which he was travelling. No gunshots were fired.”

