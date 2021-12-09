Therapeutic drug monitoring facility for cancer patients at Varanasi’s MPMMCC soon

Soon cancer patients will be getting therapeutic drug monitoring test (medical drug monitoring test) at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center (MPMMCC).

This new facility will be provided in collaboration with HDFC Bank for which they have signed an MoU with MPMMCC.

Under this, an amount of ₹1.5 crore will be provided by HDFC Bank to the hospital, which will be used to start other facilities, including therapeutic drug monitoring tests, in the hospital.

The importance of the test is to monitor the medicines dose given to cancer patients and understanding its side effects. So far the samples had to be sent to Mumbai for test.

Dr Pratibha Gavel, in charge of the biochemistry department of MPMMCC and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (HBCH), said “Monitoring the dose of medicines given to patients in any disease is very important. When the patient is battling cancer, its role increases even more. If the amount of medicine given to the patient is less during the treatment, then it reduces the effect of the medicine. Also if the amount of the medicine is exceeded, it can have side effects on the patient’s body, so it is very important to know the right amount of medicine to be given to a patient.”

Dr Satyajit Pradhan, director, MPMMCC and HBCH thanked HDFC and said along with providing timely treatment to cancer patients, proper treatment is also very important. Neighbouring cancer states will also benefit from the launch of this facility. Also, from the point of view of research, this investigation will be very important for the hospital.

Senior HDFC officials Manish Tandon, Akhilesh Shukla, Mr Vaibhav Tripathi, Abhishek Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

