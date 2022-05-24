Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over 15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow
Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over 15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow

The incident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when a gang of burglars broke into Prateek Jewellers’ shop in Ganganagar locality near Amausi village under Sarojininagar police station limits.
Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow (Photo for Representation)
Published on May 24, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A gang of burglars fled with silver and gold jewellery worth over 15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police officials on Tuesday.

The shop owner Prateek Mishra informed the police that the burglars vandalized the entire shop in search of jewellery and took away around 8.6 kilograms of silver jewellery and 215 grams of gold jewellery. Besides, they took away around 18,000 cash from the cash box in the shop.

He said the entire act of the burglars was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the shop. He said the footage shows burglars lifting the shutter of the shop and searching the entire shop before leaving the spot.

The police said the fingerprint experts and the crime branch visited the spot to collect possible clues about the burglars. They said a further probe is underway after registering the First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 380 for theft and 457 for criminal trespass against the unidentified gang of thieves in the matter.

