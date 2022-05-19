This budget will be to implement Sankalp Patra promises: U.P. finance minister Suresh Khanna

The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s budget session is scheduled to begin on May 23. The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 proposes to present its first state budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly on May 26. HT spoke to minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna about the preparations being made for the budget and the budget session. Excerpts:

You must be busy with preparations for the annual budget for 2022-23?

Yes, we are getting ready for the annual budget for 2022-23. We are proceeding ahead in accordance with the promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the 2022 U.P. polls. This budget will be to implement promises made in the Sankalp Patra.

What are going to be the areas of focus?

Our budget will have focus on education, health, youth and women. The budget will also focus on creation of infrastructure, agriculture and jobs for the youth.

What is going to be the approximate size of the state’s annual budget?

We had a budget size of ₹5.66 lakh crore (including supplementary budget) in 2021-2022. Every year, the size goes up due to inflation. So, we will have a higher budgetary size which may go up to ₹6 lakh crore or more.

Is the state government mobilising additional resources?

Yes, we are working on mobilising additional resources. Steps have been taken to give a boost to the state’s economy. As far as the objective of boosting the size of the state’s economy to one trillion dollars is concerned, we have taken steps in that direction, too. It is, however, difficult to confine this to a deadline. We will surely achieve this target as expected by Niti Aayog.

Will you elaborate on the steps taken?

We have floated global bids for the appointment of a consultant. It may take a month to complete the process. We have taken various other measures, too.

What are the other steps?

Uttar Pradesh’s third ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for June 3, 2022 to implement more MoUs signed at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018. The Prime Minister is likely to attend the ceremony.

The state government also proposes to hold a global investors summit?

I cannot say anything about this.

What is the size of GSDP now?

Our economy is growing day by day. Our GSDP is going up. It was ₹12.47 lakh crore when we came to power in 2017. Our GSDP may have gone up to around ₹20 lakh crore now.

What about financial discipline?

We are maintaining strict financial discipline. We have followed provisions of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy. We have taken steps to check wasteful expenditure. We were the first ones to abolish the provision of the state government paying the income tax of ministers while the employees paid their own taxes. This provision was introduced during the tenure of the Congress. We don’t understand why this provision was made at all.

Will the budget session of the state legislature be stormy?

We hope the opposition will play a constructive role and go for constructive criticism of the government. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leader of opposition for the first time. We are looking forward to his positive role now.

