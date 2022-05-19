This budget will be to implement Sankalp Patra promises: U.P. finance minister Suresh Khanna
The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s budget session is scheduled to begin on May 23. The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 proposes to present its first state budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly on May 26. HT spoke to minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna about the preparations being made for the budget and the budget session. Excerpts:
You must be busy with preparations for the annual budget for 2022-23?
Yes, we are getting ready for the annual budget for 2022-23. We are proceeding ahead in accordance with the promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the 2022 U.P. polls. This budget will be to implement promises made in the Sankalp Patra.
What are going to be the areas of focus?
Our budget will have focus on education, health, youth and women. The budget will also focus on creation of infrastructure, agriculture and jobs for the youth.
What is going to be the approximate size of the state’s annual budget?
We had a budget size of ₹5.66 lakh crore (including supplementary budget) in 2021-2022. Every year, the size goes up due to inflation. So, we will have a higher budgetary size which may go up to ₹6 lakh crore or more.
Is the state government mobilising additional resources?
Yes, we are working on mobilising additional resources. Steps have been taken to give a boost to the state’s economy. As far as the objective of boosting the size of the state’s economy to one trillion dollars is concerned, we have taken steps in that direction, too. It is, however, difficult to confine this to a deadline. We will surely achieve this target as expected by Niti Aayog.
Will you elaborate on the steps taken?
We have floated global bids for the appointment of a consultant. It may take a month to complete the process. We have taken various other measures, too.
What are the other steps?
Uttar Pradesh’s third ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for June 3, 2022 to implement more MoUs signed at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018. The Prime Minister is likely to attend the ceremony.
The state government also proposes to hold a global investors summit?
I cannot say anything about this.
What is the size of GSDP now?
Our economy is growing day by day. Our GSDP is going up. It was ₹12.47 lakh crore when we came to power in 2017. Our GSDP may have gone up to around ₹20 lakh crore now.
What about financial discipline?
We are maintaining strict financial discipline. We have followed provisions of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy. We have taken steps to check wasteful expenditure. We were the first ones to abolish the provision of the state government paying the income tax of ministers while the employees paid their own taxes. This provision was introduced during the tenure of the Congress. We don’t understand why this provision was made at all.
Will the budget session of the state legislature be stormy?
We hope the opposition will play a constructive role and go for constructive criticism of the government. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leader of opposition for the first time. We are looking forward to his positive role now.
-
Pune civic body awaits Supreme Court ruling on Parvati plot
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation and owners of land in Bio Diversity Park (BDP) are awaiting the Supreme Court judgement, as it will decide the future line of action for the civic body for land acquisition in Pune. The PMC has acquired the land for a garden at Parvati, which is on the hill top and hill slope.
-
Yogi Adityananth says country has reached great heights under PM Modi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the tenure of the Modi government, which would complete eight years later this month, as one in which the country's stock has grown globally. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organised by Vidya Bharti as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to mark 75 years of the country's independence. “Luckily, at this juncture the country got the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.
-
UP reports 129 new Covid cases, 2 deaths
Uttar Pradesh reported 129 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in Lucknow, according to data from the state health department. One death each was reported from Banda and Bulandshahr. There are 898 active cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation. Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 39 cases, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.
-
Arrested Jharkhand mines secretary had role in granting lease to Soren: ED to HC
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Jharkhand high court that suspended mines secretary Pooja Singhal, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with MNREGA fund embezzlement case, had a role in granting mining lease to chief minister Hemant Soren. ED also told the court that they have come across the role of some companies (shell companies mentioned in a separate petition alleging they are run by Soren's family members and associates).
-
RTO to inspect, grade driving schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
Currently, an 'accreditation grading' programme for all the driving schools is carried out by the Regional Transport Office. Under the initiative, the RTO officials are inspecting around 250 registered motor driving schools in Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after which on multiple parameters, these schools will be given grades - A, B and C. Where, A stands for very good, B stands for good and C for satisfactory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics