lucknow news

Three arrested for woman cop’s murder in Lucknow

The three accused have been identified as Padmesh Srivastava, Namvar Singh and Pragati Srivastava, wife of Padmesh
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Police arrested three people accused of murdering a 25-year-old constable, found in a drain on February 17, under the SGPGIMS police station limits, on Monday.

Amit Kumar Anand, deputy commissioner of police (East) while addressing a press conference, said that three people were arrested by the DCP East crime team in coordination with the team from the local police station. “The three accused have been identified as Padmesh Srivastava, Namvar Singh and Pragati Srivastava, wife of Padmesh Srivastava. All three belong to Pratapgarh district,” said Anand.

The body of the woman constable, Ruchi Singh Chauhan, 25, posted at UP police headquarters in Lucknow, was found in a drain under the SGPGIMS police station limits. Initial investigations hinted towards murder. Chauhan was missing since she left office on February 13. Her mobile phone was switched off and her colleague and section officer Mahendra Pal Singh had lodged a report of her disappearance with Sushant Golf City police station limits. She was a resident of Bijnor district.

Anand said that during the investigation, Padmesh Srivastava, a nayab tehsildar, who is the prime accused admitted to murdering the constable, citing an extra-marital affair as the reason. “During interrogation, Srivastava admitted that he met the women constable around 18 months back through the social media. Soon they entered into a relationship after which the women constable began pressuring him for marriage. Srivastava said that he discussed things with his wife Pragati and the duo decided to eliminate her,” he added.

