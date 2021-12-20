Three arrested with sedative injections, firearm in Prayagraj

In a major breakthrough, Dhumanganj police busted a gang involved in selling sedative injections to youths in the city and arrested three of its members with large quantities of injections along with a firearm and ammunition.

The kingpin of the gang is still at large, police said.

Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said acting on a tip-off SHO of Dhumanganj police station Anup Singh, sub-inspector Durgesh Singh, and their team raided HIG Park in Newa area and nabbed three persons, who were found there in suspicious circumstances.

The trio was identified as Vivek Anand of Kotwali area, Amit Yadav of Pritam Nagar and Pankaj Mishra of EWS colony in Dhumanganj. As many as 42 vials of Avil Pheniramine injections, 52 bottles of Buprenorphine injections, 50 needles, 10 syringes, eight mobiles and ₹1640 in cash were recovered from the accused. A country made firearm and three live cartridges were also found on Pankaj Mishra.

Questioning the accused revealed that the trio was involved in supplying sedative injections to addicted youths for a long time. Moreover, they also used to trap youths and make them used to drugs. They further informed that they used to purchase the injections from one Rajjan Pasi of Tadbagh area of Dhumnaganj. A case has been registered against them under 8/21 NDPS Act, Arms Act and other relevant sections of IPC, and they were being questioned further, CO added.