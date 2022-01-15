Three Covid deaths in UP, but slight fall in positivity rate

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 16016 new Covid cases on Friday, taking the number of active cases under treatment to 84440 on Friday. Three deaths were also reported.

“Among the active cases, 82412 are in home isolation, hence very few patients need hospitalisation,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press conference.

Prasad said, “The rise in positivity rate has also slowed down as compared to the first week of January. The test positivity rate of the past 24 hours is 6.30% from 254044 Covid samples tested.”

Two deaths were reported from Meerut and one from Gautam Buddha Nagar, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 22949.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 1817 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 1887, Meerut 1203 and Lucknow reported the day’s maximum 2209 new Covid cases. “Among new cases in Lucknow, 682 are contacts of those who tested positive for Covid recently,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow.

“Data shows that 98 patients tested positive on Friday when they gave samples before a surgical procedure. This signifies many aren’t aware of their Covid status and are being tested positive due to some other reason,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Surgeons.

Among total cases, 1392 are men and 789 women in Lucknow. Aliganj reported a maximum 397 new cases, Chinhat 385, Indira Nagar 246, Sarojininagar 139 and Silver Jubilee 178.