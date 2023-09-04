3 killed, 10 injured after building collapses in UP’s Barabanki

LUCKNOW Three persons were killed and 10 others injured after a double-storey residential building in Fatehpur area of UP’s Barabanki district collapsed early on Monday, said police.

Rescue operation underway after a building in the Fatehpur area collapsed, in Barabanki district, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Three others were still feared trapped under the rubble and a joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was trying to rescue them.

The owner of the building was identified as Hashim, who lived there along with his family. All the people present in the building were sleeping when it collapsed, said DK Singh, SP (Barabanki).

“Around 3.10am, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. We rescued 12 people, of which two succumbed during treatment at the district hospital. We have information that 3-4 people may be trapped under the debris,” said Singh.

“Locals came rushing out of their houses after hearing the thud sound. They called the police control room to report the incident,” he added.

While two persons – Roshni Bano, 22, and Hakimmudin, 28, died during treatment, the third death was recorded when the rescue team recovered the body of a minor identified as Danish, 14, from under the debris.

Eight others, who were stated to be critical and shifted to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre, included Mahak, 12, Shakila, 50, Sultan, 24, Kulsum, 47, Zainab Fatima, 7, Jafar-ul-Hasan, 20, Salman, 26, and Sameer, 16. Two others - Mohd Azam, 18, and Altamash, 11 - had been discharged after first aid at a primary health centre in Fatehpur.

The injured people admitted to the King George’s Medical University were out of danger, said doctors. “All are out of danger and we may plan discharge of some of them tomorrow,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, chief medical superintendent of the trauma centre.

Locals informed that the building was not in a dilapidated condition, and it was constructed only a few years ago. The reason for the collapse was yet to be ascertained, said Singh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured, an official statement issued in Lucknow said.