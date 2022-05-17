Three killed, 25 injured as double-decker bus overturns in U.P.’s Unnao

Three people were killed and 25 people were severely injured when double-decker bus carrying 50 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau area of Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said.

The bus went out of control and flipped near Sidharpur village of Unnao district, SDM Bangarmau Ankit Shukla said.

The double-decker bus was on way to Rajasthan from Bihar when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the SDM said.

While one person died on the spot two others succumbed during treatment in hospital. One of victims has been identified as Rakesh Thakur, 35, of Siwan (Bihar).

Police were trying to establish the identity of two others.