lucknow news

Three killed, 25 injured as double-decker bus overturns in U.P.’s Unnao

The double-decker bus was on way to Rajasthan from Bihar when the driver lost control over the vehicle and overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau area of Unnao.
A damaged bus that overturned after driver lost control on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, in Unnao district, Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on May 17, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Three people were killed and 25 people were severely injured when double-decker bus carrying 50 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau area of Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said.

The bus went out of control and flipped near Sidharpur village of Unnao district, SDM Bangarmau Ankit Shukla said.

The double-decker bus was on way to Rajasthan from Bihar when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the SDM said.

While one person died on the spot two others succumbed during treatment in hospital. One of victims has been identified as Rakesh Thakur, 35, of Siwan (Bihar).

Police were trying to establish the identity of two others.

