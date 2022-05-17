Three killed, 25 injured as double-decker bus overturns in U.P.’s Unnao
Three people were killed and 25 people were severely injured when double-decker bus carrying 50 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau area of Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said.
The bus went out of control and flipped near Sidharpur village of Unnao district, SDM Bangarmau Ankit Shukla said.
The double-decker bus was on way to Rajasthan from Bihar when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the SDM said.
While one person died on the spot two others succumbed during treatment in hospital. One of victims has been identified as Rakesh Thakur, 35, of Siwan (Bihar).
Police were trying to establish the identity of two others.
-
11 years later, PMLA court frames charges against Hasan Ali Khan
Over 11 years after Khan's arrest on money-laundering charges, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Tuesday framed charges against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan and set the stage for starting his trial, at a time when the 70-year-old is critically ill and hospitalised. Special PMLA judge M G Deshpande framed charges against Khan through videoconferencing, in the presence of his counsel, advocate Prashant Patil.
-
Five members of inter-state gang arrested for theft at Prayagraj hotel
Joint teams of Civil Lines police and Special Operation Group arrested five members of inter-state Jackie Gang involved in sensational theft of cash and jewellery during an engagement function of the nephew of high court Judge at Hotel Kanha Shyam in Civil Lines area on May 12. Some members of the gang are still at large, police said. To note, Chandra Prakash Kesarwani of Ashok Nagar area is brother of a high court judge.
-
‘Question minister at 8pm’: Judge orders CBI probe in Bengal teacher recruitment
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to immediately start investigations into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal and told junior school education minister Paresh Chandra Adhikary to appear before the agency at 8pm. The court directive came on a petition that alleged Adhikary's daughter Ankita was recruited as a teacher in 2018 though she secured lower marks than the petitioner Babita Sarkar.
-
Four cops suspended for custodial death in Hathras
Four policemen, including the station in charge of Chandpa police station, were suspended for alleged custodial death on Tuesday. The deceased was taken into custody after a clash between two groups on Monday night at village Bisana of Hathras district. The dispute between deceased Rajkumar and Raju Raghav, residing in the same neighbourhood in village Bisana of Hathras started on Monday night.
-
A close friend to Mahendra Tikait, farmer leader Ghulam Mohammad dies of heart attack
Closest aides, 87, one of the most trusted friends and MEERUT Ghulam Mohammad Jaula of late farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union founder Mahendra Singh Tikait, died of a heart attack at Jaula's village Jaula in district Muzaffarnagar on Monday. Jaula worked for Hindu-Muslim unity throughout his life and started the tradition of raising 'Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar' slogans from the dais in BKU rallies and meetings.
