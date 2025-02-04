: Police on Monday said three persons who allegedly gang raped and brutally murdered a Dalit woman in Ayodhya district had been arrested. All three—Digvijay Singh, Vijay Sahu, and Hariram Kori—confessed that they committed the act in a state of intoxication, said Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar, adding further interrogation of the accused was underway. Three men arrested for murder of Ayodhya Dalit woman

The woman was reported missing on January 27. Her disrobed body, with the eyes gouged, was found in a canal outside Sahnawa village of the district on Saturday.

The accused worked as house painters. Digvijay, also worked as a security guard at a private college, the SSP added.

In a brief press conference, Nayyar said the accused committed the act under the influence of alcohol. According to police, this incident took place in a village school. After the murder, the body was dumped near a drain.

Also, police ruled out claims of any connection between the suspects and any political party. Four police teams had been formed to investigate the case. HTC

Dalit guard beaten to death

A 60-year-old Dalit man, who was deployed as a security guard in an under-construction building in Pura Kalandar police station limits of Ayodhya, was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified men in the early hours of Monday. A bruised Dhruv Kumar was rushed to the district hospital by some people, but he died during treatment. Additional SP Madhuvan Singh said an FIR had been lodged against the incident and police were investigating the case.