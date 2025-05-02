Three of a family die by suicide in Gorakhpur village

In a heart-wrenching incident, three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in a Gorakhpur village. The deceased included a youth, his sister and their mother, police said. The deceased included a youth, his sister and their mother. (For representation only)

According to police officials, a 20-year-old man allegedly took his own life by hanging from a tree near his home on Wednesday evening, following a heated argument with his mother over money to buy a smartphone. She had reportedly asked him to save the money for his sister’s wedding instead. Distressed, the youth took the extreme step. Unable to bear the shock, his 43-year-old mother and 14-year-old daughter consumed poison. Both were rushed to the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in critical condition. The woman died the same night, while her daughter succumbed on Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent of police (north) Jitendra Kumar confirmed that both died within hours of each other.

Initial investigations suggest the family was under financial strain. The youth had recently returned from Mumbai, where he had been living with his uncle in search of work. He had come back to the village just a week earlier. Previously, the youth had lost his father to COVID-19 six years ago, while his grandmother died three months ago.

Local residents claimed that a video recorded by the youth, in which he spoke emotionally about his financial and personal struggles, had gone viral in the village. However, police are yet to confirm the video’s authenticity.

A pall of gloom descended on the village when the three bodies were brought home on Thursday evening. Neighbours and relatives gathered in large numbers to mourn the tragedy.