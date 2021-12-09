Three of family among four killed in road mishap in Pratapgarh

Four persons, including three members of a family, died when their car was hit by a speeding heavy vehicle near Lakhipur village under Kohdaur police station of Pratapgarh late Wednesday night, police said. The deceased had come to attend a post-marriage ceremony in Prayagraj and were returning to Gorakhpur.

According to reports, the car collided with a tree after being hit by the unidentified vehicle. Car driver Sushil Singh 32, Harishankar Singh, 60, his granddaughter Ashi Singh, 9, died on the spot following the collision.

Ashi’s father Surendra Singh, 38, and another relative Devisharan received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital by locals where they were referred to SGPGI Lucknow.

However, Surendra Singh died during treatment. Post mortem report revealed that all four of them received multiple injuries including on their head in the mishap.

Kohdaur police said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of complaint received from driver’s kin and efforts were on to identify the vehicle which hit the car.