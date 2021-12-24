Three schoolgirls crushed to death, 1 hurt in Ayodhya as truck overturns on them

LUCKNOW Three schoolgirls were crushed to death killed and one was seriously injured on Friday morning when a truck overturned on them after hitting a road divider on the national highway under Cantt police station limits of Ayodhya, said SSP (Ayodhya) Shailesh Pandey.

The incident occurred near Mirzapur village when the girls were walking towards their school around 7.30 am. Three of them died on the spot while one girl was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, he said.

The SSP said the truck driver was also critically injured in the incident. “A police team is investigating into the circumstances that led to the accident. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of schoolgirls and instructed district officials to provide all possible relief to their families. He announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.