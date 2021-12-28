Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three-day Kashi Film Festival begins

Kashi Film Festival inaugurated by UP tourism and religious affairs minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari on Monday.
Kashi film festival inaugiration underway in Varanasi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

UP tourism and religious affairs minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari on Monday said that the development of Kashi is proving to be the benchmark for the country. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Kashi film festival which began at the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre here on Monday.

Since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, celebrations and programs are being organized every day in Kashi. In this sequence, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to celebrate the Kashi Film Festival, screen films and invite artists associated with Kashi.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor’s grandeur has been a surprise to the entire world, he added.

Gorakhpur MP said that everyday development works are being inaugurated and the foundation stone of a new one is being laid, whose benefits are directly going to the public. He said, public funds are being used for public works during the time of PM Narendra Modi.

While honouring the guests, additional chief secretary information Navneet Sehgal said that Uttar Pradesh is making a leading position in the field of development. Film production is being promoted in the state and film industries are being built in Noida’s Jewar. Surely this will give a boost to the maximum possibilities of film production in the state.

On this occasion, Anupam Kher, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal, actor Satish Kaushik as well as President of Indian Film and Television Directors Association Ashok Pandit, Federation of Western India Cine Employees General Secretary Ashok Dubey and others were present.

