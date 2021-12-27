Three-day Kashi Film Festival begins today

A three-day Kashi Film Festival will begin in Varanasi on December 27. UP tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari and secretary information and broadcasting Apoorva Chandra will inaugurate the Mahotsava at Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre here on Monday, as per an official statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the first day, comedian Raju Srivastava, singer Kailash Kher’s live show will be held at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra from 6pm onwards. Meanwhile, actor Manoj Joshi will perform live at the Rudraksh Convention Center.

Besides, Bollywood and TV actors Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Vinod Bachchan and Satish Kaushik, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, producer Rahul Mitra, Bhojpuri actors Shruti Rao, Anjana Singh and Kanchan Awasthi, Indian film and television directors association president Ashok Pandit, and general secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees Ashok Dubey will participate in the event on the first day.

Furthermore, the Bollywood movie Toilet-Ek Prem Katha will be screened from 5pm on December 27, Bhojpuri film “Humke Disha Mil Gaya” will be screened on December 28 and another Bollywood movie “Manikarnika” will be screened on December 29 at the Rudraksh Convention Center.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest in the Mahotsav on December 28, the second day.

On December 28, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini will give a cultural performance. A panel discussion will also be organised from 10:30am to 12noon on the topic “Varanasi – Journey from a Cultural, Mythological and Historical Heritage to a Modern City”. The topic of discussion of the second panel will be ‘Music and Songs - Virasat of Banaras’ from 12:30pm to 2pm.

Another panel discussion on the topic “Uttar Pradesh as an important centre for film production and the potential of regional cinema” will be held on December 29. Singer Ravi Tripathi and actor Ravi Kishan will perform in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}