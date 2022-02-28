Three-day Urs of Shah Jahan begins at Taj Mahal

Agra The portals of the Taj Mahal basement (housing the original graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his consort Mumtaz Mahal), which remain closed throughout the year, were opened on Sunday on the occasion of the three-day Urs of the emperor. During these three days, visitors will get an opportunity to see the original graves.

The entry to Taj Mahal was free from 2 pm on Sunday and will remain the same on Monday but on the third day on Tuesday, there will be free entry for the entire day.

The passage leading to the basement, which contains the real graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal , was opened on Monday for the ‘gusl’ (bath) ritual.

Munawwar Ali, convenor of Uttar Pradesh Aman Committee, said, “This is an occasion when the ‘zayareen’ (devotees) get the opportunity to view the original graves of the Mughal emperor and his queen. There was no entry ticket after 2 pm today. The lock of the basement was opened in the presence of Raj Kumar Kapoor, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the graves were bathed with ‘gulab jal’ (rose water) as part of the ‘gusl’ ritual.”

After the traditional ‘gusl’, ‘dua’ (prayer) was offered for peace and harmony in the nation and thereafter ‘phoolon ki chadar’ (floral mat) was placed on the graves that are located under the main mausoleum.

Speaking about the rituals slated for the second and third days of the festival, Munawwar ali, said, “The tradition of applying sandalwood paste on the graves will be observed on Monday, and ‘chadar-poshi’ (offering of ‘chadar’) will take place on Tuesday -- the last day of the ‘Urs’.