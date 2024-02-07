Three-day ‘Urs ‘of Shah Jahan begins at Taj Mahal

Agra The 369th Úrs’of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan began in the Taj Mahal post noon on Tuesday, with the opening of the passage leading to the basement of the monument, housing the original graves of the emperor and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Ritual in the basement of Taj Mahal marks beginning of three-day Urs on Tuesday. (HT)

Entry was free for visitors after 2 pm and will remain so on Wednesday for half day and full day on third and final day of the ‘Urs’ on Thursday.

The passage to the basement remains locked all through the year, barring these three days of ‘Urs’ - a tradition believed to be continuing since Mughal era after demise of Shah Jahan who built the Taj Mahal. Various committees join hands and organise this ‘Úrs’ on dates decided on the basis of the Islamic calendar.

The original graves are out of bounds for tourists for all other days and the passage covered by mesh iron grill within the main mausoleum remains locked.So a huge turnout, also driven by free entry, is witnessed during the ‘Urs’.

“The proceedings began with opening of the locked passage . The ‘zayareen’(devotees) got inside and prayer was offered. The important ritual on first day is of ‘gusl’ (bathing) of the graves in basement lying closed for nearly a year,” said Tahiruddin ‘Tahir’, who leads the Khuddam-e-Roza committee involved in observing the ‘Urs’.

“The graves were bathed with ‘gulab jal’ (rose water) and ‘kewda’ (perfumed water) and then ‘gul-poshi’ (offering of flower petals) took place. We all gathered to offer prayers and ‘dua’ for peace and harmony in the nation. A new ‘chadar’ was placed on the graves and visitors were allowed to the basement,” said Tahiruddin.

“The second day’s proceedings on Wednesday will include the ritual of ‘sandal’ in which specially prepared paste of sandal wood will be applied on the original grave of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Thereafter ‘gul-poshi’ will take place. All through these proceedings, ‘qawwali’ (musical offering) will be conducted outside the main musoleum for all three days,” he said .

“Ón the third and last day, entry will remain free for full day and proceedings will begin with sunrise . The schedule will inlude ‘Quran Khwani’ (recital of Quran) , ‘gul poshi’ and ‘fateha’ . The highlight will be a 1560 metre- long ‘Satrangi Hindustani Chadar’ that will be offered on the last day,” he said .

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) entrusted with the internal security of the Taj Mahal . The officials of Archeological Survey of India kept a close watch on the proceedings.