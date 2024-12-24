Menu Explore
Tiger’s tug-of-war in Lko: Forest staff race for safe rescue

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 24, 2024 08:37 PM IST

Forest officials believe the tiger has localised itself in the Rehmankheda area. “The tiger’s repeated attempts to retrieve its kill suggest it is familiar with the route and will likely return, offering an opportunity for safe rescue,” divisional forest officer Sitanshu Pandey noted.

The elusive tiger, which has been prowling Rehman Khera, continued its attempts to claim its kill on Tuesday morning. Forest officials are working tirelessly to safely capture the big cat, which has killed three animals in the area, including a bull, a buffalo calf, and a blue bull.

Forest teams guarding no go zone in Rehman Khera (Sourced)
Forest teams guarding no go zone in Rehman Khera (Sourced)

Divisional forest officer Sitanshu Pandey said the tiger tried to retrieve the remains of the bull it killed on December 22. “At around 6 am, the tiger dragged the carcass about 10 metres into the bushes near a watchtower. Its presence was also confirmed in Meethe Nagar village around 7:30 pm on Monday,” he stated.

Forest teams promptly dragged the remains of the bull back to the original spot to create a clearer view for tranquilising efforts. The area near the bait, the watchtower, and the bull’s carcass has been declared a no-go zone for villagers to minimise disturbances.

“We have stationed two teams with tranquilising guns—one near the watchtower and the other in the village. Reducing human activity in the area will allow the tiger to move freely toward the bait or meat,” added Pandey.

Forest officials believe the tiger has localised itself in the Rehman Khera area. "The tiger's repeated attempts to retrieve its kill suggest it is familiar with the route and will likely return, offering an opportunity for safe rescue," Pandey noted.

The tiger’s journey began in Sitapur before it made its way to Rehman Khera, where it has been roaming within a 10-kilometre radius. It has also ventured close to the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, raising safety concerns.

