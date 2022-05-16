Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years’ break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols.

District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population. “We held several meetings with the clerics and local religious leaders for amity,” an official said.

“Section 144 of CrPC will remain imposed in Lucknow Commissionerate until further orders. The restrictions have been imposed in the capital in order to maintain law and order situation and to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules during festivals,” an order by Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), law and order, Piyush Mordia.

The directive under Section 144 (also known as prohibitory orders) empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area. The district administration’s 29-point order while outlining various restrictions also gives a detailed outline of the Covid-19 protocols to be followed during this period. “The Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UP government from time to time must be followed strictly,” the district administration’s order reads.

