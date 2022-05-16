Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years’ break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols.
District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population. “We held several meetings with the clerics and local religious leaders for amity,” an official said.
“Section 144 of CrPC will remain imposed in Lucknow Commissionerate until further orders. The restrictions have been imposed in the capital in order to maintain law and order situation and to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules during festivals,” an order by Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), law and order, Piyush Mordia.
The directive under Section 144 (also known as prohibitory orders) empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area. The district administration’s 29-point order while outlining various restrictions also gives a detailed outline of the Covid-19 protocols to be followed during this period. “The Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UP government from time to time must be followed strictly,” the district administration’s order reads.
-
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
-
Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
-
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
-
Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city. The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.
-
Delhi heatwave: Schools advance summer vacations
With the heatwave tightening its grip on the national capital and weather stations across the city recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, a majority of private schools in Delhi have already commenced their summer vacations while others have switched to online classes till they break for vacations later this week. Students in classes 4 and 5 will have online classes till Friday (May 20) after which the vacations will commence, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, Jyoti Arora said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics