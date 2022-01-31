Time to defeat those who opposed Covid vaccine: UP CM Yogi

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of UP assembly polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the time had come to ensure that those who played with the lives of the common man during the pandemic by spreading misinformation about life saving Covid vaccines lose deposits. He also said that the previous regime promoted riots and their “topi” (cap) was stained with the blood of innocent youths and farmers killed during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

“Jo log vaccine ka virodh kar rahe the, vaccine ke naam par gumrah kar rahe the, unki jamanat zabt karne ka samay aa gaya hai” (Time has come to ensure that those who were opposing and spreading misinformation about the Covid vaccine lose their deposits),” he said while addressing a gathering in Anwalkheda area in Etmadpur assembly segment of Agra district a couple of hours after SP president Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination papers from Karhal seat of Mainpuri.

Yogi was in Agra for a daylong campaign at three rural assembly seats of Agra district and addressed gathering in Kirawali in Fatehpur Sikri assembly seat followed by a speech at Shamshabad in Fatehabad assembly segment before he concluded after addressing another gathering at Anwalkheda in Etmadpur assembly segment.

“The previous SP regime wanted to build a museum in the name of Aurangzeb in Agra but we said a museum can only be built in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s name. Today, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is building a museum in Shivaji’s name,” the CM said.

“I bow before the land of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra where Gokula Jat was born and gave a tough fight to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who was a foreign invader. During the SP rule, no respect given to Gokula Jat but the BJP gave full respect and declared a ‘chowk’ and road after him,” Yogi said in Sikri where Jat community is dominant.

“In SP regime, there was a riot every third day but now no riots take place as the BJP took tough stand and rioters are now running away. It is only the BJP which is working for villages. See what type of candidates are given tickets by the SP. Their cap is stained with the blood of innocent youths and farmers killed during Muzaffarnagar riots. They are also guilty of firing on ‘kar sevaks’,” said the CM who added that both the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party harmed Uttar Pradesh. Agra district has nine assembly seats. The BJP had won all these seats in the 2017 assembly polls. Moreover, Yogi applauded the Covid management under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“The double engine government of the BJP was serving the masses during the corona period but there was none from the SP, the BSP and the Congress to help them as they sat back home when the masses were having a tough time. How can one be friend when one is not there in need? The SP and the BSP are opportunists and need to be taught a lesson,” the CM said.

“Development for SP meant for development of Saifai but the BJP gave employment to the youth while ‘Chacha’ and ‘Bhatija’ of the Samajwadi Party (an indirect reference to Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav) used to move out to make earnings in the name of jobs, transfers and postings from the masses,” Yogi added.

“One can find out that the Samajwadi Party is giving tickets to criminals, mafias and those causing riots but they should understand that after the BJP comes to power again in UP on March 10, the bulldozer against mafia will begin to move again,” he said.

Addressing a gathering in Shamshabad (Fatehabad assembly seat), Yogi said the opportunist leaders of the opposition parties did not have any sensitivity towards farmers, women or the youth. “Naam Samajwadi, sonch parivarwaadi, kaam daanga wadi” (Their name is Samajwadi but they worked for their family and caused riots),” the CM said.

“More than 99 % have got their first dose of Covid vaccine and they have decided to throw away those who were opposing and spreading misinformation against vaccine. The double engine BJP government gave double dose of ration to the poor. In previous regimes, this ration used to go to mafias when there was rule of ‘chacha bhatija’ and the stomach of the elephant of ‘Behanji’’s party (BSP) is so big that ration of all poor went into it,” Yogi said.

“The Samajwadi Party’s development was confined to boundary wall of kabristan (graveyard) but the BJP used the same money in the development of ‘teerth’ and ‘dham’ (pilgrimage)’,” CM said.

