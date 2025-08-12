‘Tehravi’ held for broken road in UP's Saharanpur, unique memorial service for 'eternal peace of its soul'

An unusual protest was held in UP's Saharanpur on Tuesday as residents sick of delay in repairs held a "memorial service" of a broken road. Floral tributes were offered to the road, along with all the trappings of an actual condolence meeting.(Pixabay/Representative image)

“With deep sorrow, we inform you that our beloved Hakikat Nagar Road departed for its heavenly abode last year, as per the wishes of the municipal corporation. A condolence meeting for the eternal peace of this road's soul will be held on August 12, 2025, Tuesday,” read a viral social media post a day earlier.

Among the “bereaved” were listed “all traders and residents of Hakikat Nagar, as well as the grieving contractor, tender company, municipal corporation, and political leaders”.

At the event on Tuesday, locals gathered for the "tehravi" — the Hindu religious ceremony held on the 13th day of death — with a large photograph of the road covered it with a white sheet. Floral tributes were offered, along with all the trappings of an actual condolence meeting.

Hakikat Nagar Vyapar Mandal president Amit Sethi told PTI that the road, connecting the collectorate to the civil courts was being rebuilt under the Chief Minister's Grid Scheme for the past 10 months. It is a key route used by the district magistrate and other top officers and been neglected despite a budget of over ₹20 crore having been sanctioned.

On July 31, work was abruptly halted after the contractor company was blacklisted for failing to meet quality standards, PTI noted. "When we raised the issue with the mayor and officials, they assured us that within eight days they would provide an alternative arrangement for the sewage water that's backing up," Sethi said.

There was also a promise to lay at least thin layer of a road so that people won't get injured. “They promised to remove the construction debris. But after 10 days, with no sign of work, we had no choice but to organise this condolence meeting,” the trader leader added.

There was no response from the city officials, as per the PTI report.