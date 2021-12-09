TN chopper crash: Wing Cdr Chauhan’s father remembers soft-spoken son

Surendra Singh Chauhan, 74, is unable to come to terms with the untimely demise of his only son Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, 42, who was flying the ill-fated military helicopter carrying among others India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat and 12 others. Thirteen out of 14 people, including Wing Commander, were killed when the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“We came to know about the tragic loss from television at about 6.30 pm on Wednesday. We could not get any official confirmation about the death from the Indian Air Force on Wednesday. My son-in-law in Mumbai left for Coimbatore where my son was posted,” he said while sitting at corner of a room in his house in Saran Nagar locality of Agra on Thursday.

“Prithvi was a soft-spoken person, at good terms with all family members and was very close to his uncles. He last came home on Raksha Bandhan this year and it was after 31 years and unfortunately for last time that his three sisters (the eldest one could not make it) tied Rakhi to him. We are all shattered,” said the father of the wing commander who was the youngest among his siblings.

“My eldest daughter in Mumbai saw the news about the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on television and tried to call Prithvi but his mobile phone was switched off. After that, she called Prithvi’s wife Kamini who somehow confirmed his death,” said a teary-eyed Surendra Singh Chauhan who earlier ran a bread business in Agra.

Soon after the tragic news broke, neighbours, friends and relatives started gathering at Chauhan’s house in utter house. Chauhan’s family shifted to Agra from Gwalior in 2006. Young Prithvi had his schooling in Gwalior and then went to Sainik School in Rewa. After his friend cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, Prithvi too decided to go for the elite defence services, cleared the NDA and joined the Indian Air Force in Hyderabad.

He was to visit Agra in January next and had last talked to his father three or four days back. “His mother had a problem in her eyes and Prithvi had assured her to fix an appointment this Saturday at Military Hospital in Agra,” said his father. Prithvi’s mother Sushila Chauhan, 70, is in a state of shock and listlessness.

Yashpal Singh Chauhan, one of Prithvi’s uncles, said his nephew and his family lived in Coimbatore. He is survived by his wife Kamini Singh, 40, daughter Aradhya, 12, and son Aviraj, 7. He said his nephew was married in 2007.

Sanjay Chauhan, a family friend, said all through Wednesday family members prayed for Prithvi. On Thursday morning, Prithvi’s uncle Yashpal Chauhan said mortal remains of deceased defence personnel, including that of his nephew, were to reach Delhi on Thursday evening.

