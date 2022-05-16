Top Ayodhya saint opposes MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s visit
Controversy related to the proposed visit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to Ayodhya seems to be escalating further with Mahant Kamal Nayas Das of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth seeking an apology from Thackeray for his comments against North Indians made in the past.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das is the successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust.
Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth is the most powerful math of saints in Ayodhya, and most decisions related to the saint community in the temple town are taken here. This math has also been at the forefront of the Ram Mandir movement.
“Raj Thackeray must seek apology from North Indians before coming to Ayodhya,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.
“No one has the right to hurt the sentiments of others,” added Das. However, the saint community in Ayodhya has taken Mahant Kamal Nayan Das’s statement as his personal opinion and not that of the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth.
It may be pointed out that BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Saran Singh is spearheading an anti-Raj Thackeray campaign in Ayodhya and the rest of the state.
Singh has also issued a statement advising chief minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Raj Thackeray till he seeks an apology from North Indians.
“Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. But Raj Thackeray must first apologise to North Indians for his tirade against them till the recent past,” said Ram Dineshacharya and Hansdevacharya, both saints who have backed Brij Bhushan.
Till the recent past, Raj Thackeray’s politics had revolved around an anti-North Indian campaign in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.
However, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, has welcomed the MNS chief.
“Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya. I have not insulted anyone, till date,” said Champat Rai.
“In Lord Ram’s abode everyone is welcome,” added Rai.
It may be pointed out that BJP MP Lallu Singh from Ayodhya also has no issues with Raj Thackeray’s visit.
Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, has also welcomed MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Ayodhya and has advised others also to welcome him.
“Everyone is welcome in Ayodhya, including Raj Thackeray. I do not want to comment on what anyone is saying on his visit to Ayodhya,” said Acharya Satyendra Das.
Mahant Awadesh Das, head of Bada Bhaktmal Ashram, has also come out openly in support of Raj Thackeray.
“There should be no politics over ‘darshan–pujan’ of Lord Ram. If Raj Thackeray comes to Ayodhya, then I will welcome him,” said Mahant Awadesh Das.
Attacking those who are opposing the MNS chief’s visit to Ayodhya, Mahant Awadesh Das said: “Those who ordered to open fire on Karsevaks in Ayodhya had been welcomed here, then why not Raj Thackeray?”
Mahant Awadesh Das was referring to the firing on Karsevaks in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, and November 2, 1990, by cops.
Hindu Mahasabha extends support
Advocate Rakesh Datt Mishra, district president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Ayodhya, has announced that they will welcome Raj Thackeray on his arrival in Ayodhya.
“The central body of the Hindu Mahasabha (in New Delhi) has extended support to Raj Thackeray. It is a good decision. So, we will welcome Raj Thackeray when he arrives in Ayodhya,” said Mishra.
