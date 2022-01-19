Top Opposition leaders from other states to campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Top opposition leaders with a political base in other states are likely to campaign in support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief ministerTejashwi Yadav, besides Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will be in action in Uttar Pradesh, leading the opposition attack against the BJP, according to people in the respective opposition parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda had on Tuesday announced that Mamata Banerjee will campaign virtually for the SP in Lucknow on February 8 and she may also campaign digitally in Varanasi.

NCP state unit spokesperson Vishal Nath Tiwari said Sharad Pawar will campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that NCP leader KK Sharma will contest as the joint candidate of the SP-NCP alliance from the Anupshahr assembly seat in Bulandhshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh.

Sharad Pawar may be present with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the virtual campaign in Lucknow on February 8, Tiwari said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in support of the SP in the east UP assembly constituencies bordering Bihar, as well as in other segments. RJD state unit president Ashok Singh will be the SP-RJD joint candidate from Sareni in Rae Bareli district. Rahul Yadav, son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Yadav, is in the fray as the SP-RLD joint candidate from Sikandrabad assembly seat in Bulandshahr district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashok Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in support of the Samajwadi Party across Uttar Pradesh.”

An SP leader said Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren may campaign in support of the SP to help the Opposition give a united fight to the BJP. Talks are going on with JMM leaders to address virtual campaign for the SP. Hemant Soren had campaigned in support of the TMC in the West Bengal assembly election, he said.

Shiv Sena state secretary Vishwajeet Singh said the party central leadership’s is in talks with the Congress, which is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for pre-poll alliance in UP. If the alliance talks fail, the Shiv Sena will field candidates for 80 assembly seats in UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will campaign for the party candidates (in UP),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON