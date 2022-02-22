Tough times call for tough leader, says Modi as Russia, Ukraine tension escalates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke of the “uthal puthal (chaos)” that the world was facing and said a strong India was necessary for the entire humanity.

Modi’s pitch, made from Bahraich, was interpreted as his first message on the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine, with world powers advising the two countries against escalating the conflict.

“Aap dekh rahe hain ki duniya main kitni uthal puthal machi hui hai. Jab charon taraf uthal puthal machi ho, jab charon taraf kal kya hoga, parson kya hoga gintiya chalti hon, aisey main Bharat ko takatwar hona chahiye, ki nahi hona chahiye, aaj Bharat ka takatwar hona, na sirf Bharat ke liye, poori manavta ke liye bahut zaroori hai. Suheldev ki dharti ke logon ka ek ek vote desh ko majbooti dega (you are seeing how the world is in chaos. When such is the global scenario, when such is the turmoil that speculations are being made on what will happen tomorrow or day after, it’s important for India to remain strong, not just for itself but for the entire humanity. Each vote from the land of Suheldev would make the country stronger),” Modi said.

BJP and few other parties hail Suheldev, whom Modi referred to as a medieval Indian ruler who had defeated the nephew of Turkish conqueror Mahmud Ghazni in a battle.

Positioning himself as a tough leader, Modi said tough times call for a tough leader.

“School main bhi koi dheela dhaala masterji kya bacchon ko pasand aata hai, unke parivarjano ko pasand aata hai kya?.. aapke ilake main daroga bhi bilkul dheela dhaala ho to kisi ko pasand aata hai kya .. itna bada desh, itna bada pradesh .. zimmewari bhi majboot kandhon pe honi chahiye ki nahin … (none likes lackadaisical teacher or police personnel. Such a big country, such a big state requires leader with strong shoulders. Tough times call for a tough leader),” he added.

