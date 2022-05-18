Towards an energy-efficient UP: Workshop on plan to cut carbon emissions held
A workshop for stakeholders for net zero carbon emission pathways ‘UP State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (UPSEEAP)’, was held on Tuesday in Lucknow to establish the Uttar Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (UPSEEAP). India’s aim is to cut carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes till 2030.
Arvind Kumar Sharma, state minister for energy & additional energy, was the chief guest while the guest of honour was Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, state minister (independent charge), environment, forests & climate change.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharma emphasised the necessity of energy efficiency and sustainable development for the state, as well as the responsibility of diverse stakeholders in developing state-specific action plans. Under the principle ‘Energy Saved is Energy Produced’, Sharma also emphasised the behavioural change in conjunction with technological interventions to achieve energy efficiency. “They tend to switch off uselessly working lights and fans in the house,” he remarked, praising the ladies in every Indian household. If the children leave any lights or fans on, they immediately yell at them. We should all learn from them and incorporate their habit of saving electricity.”
Saxena emphasised the need for planting trees to offset carbon emissions and to increase the use of renewable energy, particularly solar energy, in the state to reduce carbon emissions and reach the country’s net-zero aim.
R K Rai, secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, presented the energy efficiency targets for Uttar Pradesh in the opening session, emphasising the importance of state-level robust plans and their efficient implementation in order to meet energy efficiency targets.
Ashish Tiwari, secretary, Energy, Forests and Climate Change (EF&CC), UP, outlined UP’s Energy Efficiency Vision 2030, as well as some crucial challenges that have to be addressed in order to achieve it. He invited experts and stakeholders to attend workshops to contribute to the development of a strong UPSEEAP.
Manoj Singh, ACS, EF&CC, emphasised the state’s ultimate goal of phasing out coal and expanding solar energy use through enabling policies. He also emphasised the importance of stakeholders’ departments, professionals, and academia working together to attain energy efficiency.
Officials from several stakeholders departments, experts from many industries, academics, and others attended the workshop. Anil Kumar, UPNEDA secretary, and Bhawani Singh Khangarot, UPNEDA director, also spoke to the group and discussed the way forward.
