Trader shot at, critically injured in Lucknow over old dispute

A 37-year-old optical shop owner was critically injured when a history-sheeter opened fire at him on Thursday over an old dispute, said senior police officials. The incident occurred under Manak Nagar police station limits. They said the victim was undergoing treatment in a private hospital and efforts were on for arrest of the accused.

As per the police, the incident took place near Alambagh Inter College at around 9.15 am when the victim Saujanya Sarwan was going to open his shop in the Alambagh market. His wife Muskan has lodged an FIR under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder against one Lalit Sonkar.

She informed the police that her husband left the house after receiving a call from a person and soon afterwards the family received information about the attack on him. She said the victim suffered bullet injury in his right shoulder and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Krishna Nagar area. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The local police said security cover had been given to the victim and efforts were to arrest the accused. They said Lalit Sonkar had multiple cases registered against him at different police stations in the city.

