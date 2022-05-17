Trader shot at, critically injured in Lucknow over old dispute
A 37-year-old optical shop owner was critically injured when a history-sheeter opened fire at him on Thursday over an old dispute, said senior police officials. The incident occurred under Manak Nagar police station limits. They said the victim was undergoing treatment in a private hospital and efforts were on for arrest of the accused.
As per the police, the incident took place near Alambagh Inter College at around 9.15 am when the victim Saujanya Sarwan was going to open his shop in the Alambagh market. His wife Muskan has lodged an FIR under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder against one Lalit Sonkar.
She informed the police that her husband left the house after receiving a call from a person and soon afterwards the family received information about the attack on him. She said the victim suffered bullet injury in his right shoulder and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Krishna Nagar area. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime.
The local police said security cover had been given to the victim and efforts were to arrest the accused. They said Lalit Sonkar had multiple cases registered against him at different police stations in the city.
Maharashtra to get central museum tracking the state from pre-historic era
Mumbai: Maharashtra is all set to get a museum that will trace the history of the state from pre-historic times when dinosaurs roamed present-day Vidarbha to the political formation of Maharashtra and beyond in what is likely to be one of the biggest museum projects undertaken by the government in recent times. This will be a state-level museum and the largest such facility run by the directorate in Maharashtra.
BMC plans ₹280 crore bridge to unclog Worli junction
Mumbai To unclog Worli Naka (junction) in South Mumbai and increase footfall at Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Centre Art Gallery and Nehru Planetarium, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will construct a vehicular bridge between E Moses Road and Annie Besant Road at Worli. Along with this vehicular bridge, BMC will construct a pedestrian underpass between the two buildings, which are roughly 500 metre apart and are popular among school children, and families.
PWD minister Jitin Prasada instructs officials to deliver quality construction work on time
The state's PWD minister, Jitin Prasada, laid special emphasis on the quality of construction works undertaken by the department in the state. The quality of work will not be compromised at any level, and strict action will be taken against those who break the norms. Additionally, the minister directed the formation of 75 state-level committees (SLCs) for all 75 districts.
Borivali law college refunds ₹57.6 lakh excess fees charged from students
Mumbai: Nearly six months after the state Fee Regulatory Authority directed a law college in Borivali to refund excess fees they charged from students, the institute last week deposited ₹57,59,750 with the fee authority. In the minutes of the May 11 meeting between officials from Nalanda Law College and authorities at the FRA office, it was clarified that the amount deposited will be reimbursed to affected students over the next few weeks.
Demolition drive at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront: Ludhiana MC, forest dept caught in blame game over damage to public property
Even 40 days after the forest department demolished seating areas (marble), cycling and jogging tracks established within one-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront in Sarabha Nagar, the authorities have failed to fix the responsibility of the officials for damage to public property. The petition was filed by the Council of Engineers over alleged damage to the trees due to installation of tiles and pouring concrete around them.
