Traders oppose Ayodhya master plan

The Ayodhya’s master plan is facing opposition from the business community. At present the layout is on display at the office of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). Traders of Ayodhya have registered their opposition with the ADA against the master plan alleging that the proposed layout will result in large scale demolition of shops and other commercial establishments.

In the master plan, several stretches of the city have been earmarked for the road widening project. Ramesh Jaiswal, president of Vyapar Adhikar Manch, said large number of shops and other commercial establishments would be demolished if the master plan was implemented in its present form.

Jaiswal further said the traders had registered their protest with vice chairman, ADA, Vishal Singh. The development authority has asked traders to submit their objections in writing so that they could be discussed and addressed. In the proposed separate development plan, two stretches of the road in Ayodhya Dham (old Ayodhya town), including the one leading to the Hanuman Garhi temple, are to be widened.

Another major expansion of the road is proposed from Naya Ghat to Udaya crossing. This stretch is around 4.6 km. The entire road is proposed to be 24 feet and 12 feet on both sides of the divider. Large number of commercial establishments fall on this stretch of the road. Traders are demanding to curtail the proposed expansion to 20 feet from 24 feet.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on November 6, 2018. Before this merger, Ayodhya was a town in Faizabad district.