Traders’ wrath may be a ‘roadblock’ for BJP candidate in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Facing voters of the Ayodhya assembly seat will not be an easy task for local BJP leaders when campaigning picks up ahead of the UP Assembly polls. For the past six months, resentment has been brewing among locals against the state government’s road widening project, which is likely to displace a large number of shopkeepers.

Besides, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has incorporated the project in its Master Plan. Ayodhya will go to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of the UP Assembly elections.

Though the project is yet to start, the Ayodhya administration has demarcated shops and commercial establishments that would be demolished for the road widening project in this VIP constituency.

Ved Prakash Gupta, sitting BJP MLA from Ayodhya assembly seat, has failed to dispel fear of traders, said locals.

Sensing opportunity, former Samajwadi Party MLA from this assembly segment, Tej Narain Pandey alias ‘Pawan Pandey’, has extended full support to the traders.

Pandey had defeated the BJP’s Lallu Singh from Ayodhya assembly seat in 2017 polls.

“It will not be easy for the BJP candidate to seek votes in the Ayodhya assembly constituency. In the thick of controversy is the much-hyped road widening project of the state government. The project is being touted as the game changer for Ayodhya. But the reality is that it will displace a large number of shopkeepers,” said a senior BJP leader of Ayodhya.

Even the local VHP unit is facing the wrath of the business community for this project.

“Any BJP candidate from the Ayodhya assembly segment will have to face the ire of locals for this road widening project,” said a local VHP leader of Ayodhya.

“Till date, no BJP leader has been able to allay fears of traders who are facing displacement, including the sitting BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta,” added the VHP leader.

Ramesh Jaiswal, president of the Vyapar Adhikar Manch, stated that a large number of shops and other commercial establishments would be demolished if the Master Plan is implemented in its present form.

The traders have also registered their protest with the vice-chairman of the development authority Vishal Singh, added Jaiswal.

THE PROJECT

In the proposed plan, two stretches of the road in Ayodhya dham (Old Ayodhya town), including the one leading to the historic Hanuman Garhi temple, would be widened.

Traders are opposing this project as a large number of shops will be demolished.

Another major road expansion is proposed on the 4.6-km stretch from Naya Ghat to Udaya crossing. The entire road would be 24 ft wide (12 ft on both sides of the divider). However, the traders want it to be curtailed to 20 ft.

BOX

PROPOSED ROAD WIDENING

Sahadatganj to Gandhi Park - 135 ft

Gandhi Park to Ghanta Ghar – 90 ft

Rikabganj to Beniganj via Nisava – 90 ft

Beniganj to Tedhi Bazar – 135 ft

Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat – 90 ft

