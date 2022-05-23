Traffic police data: None caught driving drunk in Prayagraj so far

Among the 80,000 traffic violators caught and fined/challaned by traffic cops so far this year, not a single case of drunken driving has been reported in the city, claims Prayagraj traffic police data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To note, among all traffic rule violations, drunk driving is counted among serious offences as it increases chances of road accidents. The violation carries hefty fine of up to ₹10,000. The heavy penalty is imposed to deter people from drunken driving thus reducing chances of fatal accidents.

However, in Prayagraj not a single person has been found driving under the influence in the first five months of the current year, said the challan records of district traffic police.

This year, traffic cops have issued challans to 80,000 vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, for different reasons. Even those talking on phone while driving could not escape the cameras of traffic cops. However, none have been caught driving in a drunken state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials say that ever since the Covid outbreak, traffic police had stopped checking drivers through breath analyzers as it posed threat of spread of infection. Even now, the traffic police are not using the gadget despite dip in Covid cases.

But SP traffic Arun Kumar Dixit said checking for drunken driving will start very soon and fines will be imposed on the violators.

SUGGESTED Box:

Challans issued for violating different traffic rules this year:

Driving without helmet- 16614

Driving without seatbelt- 5237

Driving talking on phone- 146

Over speeding- 76

Triple riding- 1730

Wrong side driving- 693

Wrong parking- 10613

Driving without driving license- 7064

Vehicle pollution- 1538

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Driving a vehicle without insurance- 1272

Other violations- 35,205