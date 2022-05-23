Traffic police data: None caught driving drunk in Prayagraj so far
Among the 80,000 traffic violators caught and fined/challaned by traffic cops so far this year, not a single case of drunken driving has been reported in the city, claims Prayagraj traffic police data.
To note, among all traffic rule violations, drunk driving is counted among serious offences as it increases chances of road accidents. The violation carries hefty fine of up to ₹10,000. The heavy penalty is imposed to deter people from drunken driving thus reducing chances of fatal accidents.
However, in Prayagraj not a single person has been found driving under the influence in the first five months of the current year, said the challan records of district traffic police.
This year, traffic cops have issued challans to 80,000 vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, for different reasons. Even those talking on phone while driving could not escape the cameras of traffic cops. However, none have been caught driving in a drunken state.
Officials say that ever since the Covid outbreak, traffic police had stopped checking drivers through breath analyzers as it posed threat of spread of infection. Even now, the traffic police are not using the gadget despite dip in Covid cases.
But SP traffic Arun Kumar Dixit said checking for drunken driving will start very soon and fines will be imposed on the violators.
SUGGESTED Box:
Challans issued for violating different traffic rules this year:
Driving without helmet- 16614
Driving without seatbelt- 5237
Driving talking on phone- 146
Over speeding- 76
Triple riding- 1730
Wrong side driving- 693
Wrong parking- 10613
Driving without driving license- 7064
Vehicle pollution- 1538
Driving a vehicle without insurance- 1272
Other violations- 35,205
-
Congress’ dilemma: Going solo or fighting in alliance in civic polls
The Maharashtra unit of Congress seems to be divided on whether the party should go it alone in the local body elections or fight in an alliance with its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners - Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. On Monday, senior Congress leaders put forth divergent views on this matter at a meeting of the 'extended state executive' of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Delhi gets new lieutenant governor: Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?
Vinai Kumar Saxena will be the new lieutenant governor of Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind's office announced on Monday. “The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his duties," the President's press secretary, Ajay Kumar Singh, said in a statement.
-
AAP MLA, wife & son get 3 years in jail for assaulting kin’s family
An AAP MLA was sentenced to three years in jail along with three others, including Singh's wife and son, for assaulting Paramjit Kaur family over 11 years ago. Besides Singh, those who were sentenced but given bail are his wife Rupinder Kaur, son Rahul and another person, Parminder Singh. The complainant had accused Singh and his family of assaulting her family.
-
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor after Anil Bajial’s exit
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accepted Anil Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the next lieutenant governor of Delhi. A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Saxena's appointment as the Lt-governor of the National Capital Territory will be effective from the date of he assumed charge of his office. G) Anil Baijal had put in his papers citing personal reasons. Saxena currently chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission?
-
Punjab: Squatters get time till June 30 to voluntarily leave panchayat land
The Punjab government has given illegal occupiers time till June 30 to voluntarily relinquish possession of panchayat land, after which action will be initiated to evict them. Rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced this after meeting representatives of 23 farmers' bodies here on Monday. “The Punjab government is removing illegal occupants from panchayat lands after completing the legal process,” he said, while clarifying that no house will be demolished.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics