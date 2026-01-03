Traffic violations decline in 2025, nearly 4 lakh fewer challans than 2024

Uttar Pradesh recorded 13,78,919 traffic rule violation cases in 2025, nearly four lakh fewer than the 17,58,930 challans issued in 2024, according to data from the transport department. . Riding without helmets accounted for the largest share, with 6,32,901 challans issued. Seatbelt violations stood at 1,33,189 cases, while 14,535 driving licences were suspended. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“In line with the chief minister Yogi Aditanath’s vision to reduce road accidents, strict enforcement of traffic rules and regular awareness drives were undertaken across the state, resulting in relatively fewer violations,” a government spokesman stated.

The enforcement during the year resulted in a collection of around ₹454.49 crore.

Despite the decline, traffic violations remained widespread. Riding without helmets accounted for the largest share, with 6,32,901 challans issued. Seatbelt violations stood at 1,33,189 cases, while 14,535 driving licences were suspended.

“Overspeeding cases dropped sharply from 7,77,897 in 2024 to 3,30,171 in 2025. The department also registered 3,611 cases of drunken driving and 56,079 cases of wrong-side driving,” the spokesman said.

Commercial vehicles continued to feature prominently in enforcement action. Overloading led to 54,923 challans, while 20,431 cases were booked for non-installation of speed limit devices. Faulty or incorrect number plates resulted in 11,892 challans, and 1,226 cases were registered for carrying passengers in goods vehicles.

Special drives during the year targeted unregistered e-rickshaws, unauthorised passenger vehicles and vehicles without number plates. With National Road Safety Month beginning on January 1, officials said digital surveillance and enforcement through CCTV cameras will be expanded in 2026, along with intensified checking drives across the state.