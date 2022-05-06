‘Travesty of justice': Supreme Court on delay in hearing bail plea of Azam Khan

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail plea of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a land grabbing case, calling it a ‘travesty of justice’, news agency PTI reported.The top court bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that Khan had got bail in 86 out of 7 cases, and said the matter would be heard on May 11.

“He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is travesty of justice. We will not say anything more. We will hear it on Wednesday,” the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the veteran Samajwadi leader told the apex court that the high court has reserved its verdict on the bail application.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday had reserved its order on the bail application of Khan in the case of grabbing of enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project.

The high court on December 4, 2021 had reserved its decision. However, the Uttar Pradesh government later submitted an application and sought permission to present some new facts through fresh affidavits, which were filed on Thursday.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees.

The FIR was lodged at police station Azem Nagar in Rampur under the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

It was alleged in the FIR that during partition one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property, but Khan in collusion with others grabbed the 13.842-hectare plot.

Earlier, the apex court in February had refused interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections and asked him to approach the court concerned for expeditious disposal.

The plea filed by Khan had contended that the state government has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings so as to ensure that he is incarcerated during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur. He won the 2022 UP Assembly elections from Rampur for the tenth time while in jail.