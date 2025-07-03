Tree in middle, no lights: Newly-built LDA road raises safety alarm

The newly constructed 900-metre road connecting the 1090 intersection to the old DG House along the Haider Canal has turned into a safety hazard, with daily commuters raising serious concerns over the lack of streetlights, the presence of a tree in the middle of the road, and footpath encroachments. Constructed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) after prolonged delays, the stretch remains unlit at night, and locals say it is dangerous for motorists and pedestrians alike. (HT Photo)

Shlok Sharma, a regular commuter, said, “It is extremely risky to use this road at night. If the vehicle’s headlights stop working, there is no visibility at all. The absence of streetlights puts everyone in danger.”

Another commuter, Rishi Solanki, pointed to a tree still standing in the middle of the paved road. “The tree is right in the centre. If someone doesn’t notice it, especially at night, it can cause a serious accident,” he said.

According to an LDA official, the construction budget sanctioned for the road did not include streetlights. “The road was constructed under a specific budget, which did not account for streetlights. However, the authority is now planning to prepare a separate budget and submit it to the state government for approval,” the official said.

The LDA has also approached the forest department to initiate the formal process of removing the tree obstructing the road, according to the official.

The footpath along the newly built stretch has also been encroached upon by informal vendors and residents, forcing pedestrians to walk on the main carriageway. “A minor error in judgment by a speeding driver could lead to something tragic,” one resident of the area said.

Meanwhile, the Jal Nigam’s delay in constructing the retaining wall along the Haider Canal has further added to the risk. The contract, awarded to a private contractor, was supposed to be completed within two months.

In April, executive engineer Mahesh Gautam had said the retaining wall would be ready within that time frame. However, nearly two months later, only 20% of the work has been completed, leaving the canal banks vulnerable and increasing the risk of collapse or accidents, especially during heavy rain.